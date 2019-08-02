India vs West Indies: Complete schedule, timings and squads

India, who made a semi-final finish in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, will play their first set of fixtures since the mega event when they lock horns with West Indies in the two-match Test series, three ODIs and as many Twenty20Is, beginning August 3 in Florida.

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli will continue to lead all three sides, Rohit Sharma will serve as his deputy in the ODIs and T20Is. Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as vice-captain for the two Tests.

For West Indies, Jason Holder will lead the side in the 50-over format, while Carlos Braithwait has been named as the captain of their T20I side.

India, who slumped to a narrow 18-run defeat at the hands of runner-ups New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019, will look to shrug off the loss and get back to winning ways heading into the West Indies series.

The Caribbean side, on the other hand, ended their campaign at the ninth spot in the group stage of the World Cup 2019 after winning just two out of nine matches.

India had last taken on West Indies in the league stage of this year's cricket showpiece event, easing to a 125-run win. The last bilateral series between the two teams had seen hosts India cruise to wins in both Tests and then seal a series win in the five ODIs as well as in the two T20Is.

Here is a full schedule of India's tour to West Indies:

T20Is

August 3: India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lauderhill, Florida (8 p.m)

August 4: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Lauderhill, Florida (8 p.m)

August 6: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Guyana (8 p.m)

ODIs

August 8: India vs West Indies 1st ODI in Guyana (7 p.m)

August 11: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Port of Spain, Trinidad (7 p.m)

August 14: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in Port of Spain, Trinidad (7 p.m)

Tests

August 22-26: India vs West Indies 1st Test at North Sound, Antigua (7 p.m)

August 30: September 3: India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Kingston, Jamaica (8 p.m).

While India have announced the squad for all the three formats, the Caribbean side has named its squads for the T20I and ODI series.

SQUADS

INDIA

India’s squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

India’s squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India’s squad for Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

WEST INDIES

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

The series between the two sides will be telecast on Sony Network in India, while the live streaming of the event will be available on SonyLIV.