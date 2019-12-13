India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head records in ODIs

After clinching a T20I series against West Indies 2-1, India are all set to battle it out with the Caribbean side in the three-match ODI series, beginning December 15 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue will be boosted by confidence after their 67-run win in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw them clinch the three-match series 2-1. They will look to continue their momentum heading into the ODI series.

West Indies, on the other hand, came up with a decent performance in all the departments in the shortest format of the game. The Caribbean side, who won the second T20I by 8 wickets, will be keen to dominate India in the three-match ODI series and end their tour on high.

Heading into the ODI series, India are leveled with West Indies in terms of the head-to-head record.

The two sides have met each other on 130 occasions in the 50-over format so far. While India have won 62 matches out of them, the Caribbean side also emerge victorious in 62 ODIs. Two matches between them were ended in a tie. The three matches between India and West Indies ended in no result.

India and West Indies last met each other in three-match ODI series in August, when the Men in Blue emerge winners by a margin of 2-0. The two sides also faced each other in the league stage of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England and Wales and the Virat Kohli-led side went on to win that match by 125 runs.

As far as 2019 is concerned, both the teams appeared in 25 ODIs so far. While India won on 17 occasions, West Indies clinched victories in just nine matches they played in the 50-over format this year.

However, India have suffered a major blow ahead of the ODIs as they have already lost the services of star opener Shikhar Dhawan due to a knee injury, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also look set to miss the upcoming series with groin injury.