Virat Kohli BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar Record On Way To 76th International Ton In His 500th Match

Virat Kohli was at his best on Day 2 of the second Test vs West Indies as he completed his 76th international ton on Friday. Kohli, who took 21 balls to open his account, played a patient knock across two days, showing his eagerness to break the drought of runs batting overseas. The 34-year-old broke many records, including that of the great Sachin Tendulkar.

This is Kohli's 500th international match, which also happens to be the 100th Test between India and West Indies. At the 500 mark, Tendulkar had scored 75 centuries. Kohli has now surpassed Tendulkar as he has struck his 76th in his 500th international match.

Kohli made 121 off 206 balls that also included 11 boundaries. He had missed out on a ton in the first innings of the 2nd Test and ensured that this time he went on to reach the three-figure mark.

At the end of the second day's play, Kohli said that he enjoyed batting in this innings. He admitted that he was not at his fluent best as the bowlers were bowling in right areas. However, he took his time to settle in and when well-settled decided to play his shots.

Kohli also slammed critics who kept pointing to the fact that before this hundred, he did not have a single ton his name overseas for as many as five years. Kohli said, "These are things for others to talk. I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that's not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven't played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible. If I get 50 the feeling is I missed out on a 100, if I get 120 the feeling is I missed out on a double hundred. These stats and milestones mean nothing in 15 years' time, what they will remember is if I left an impact or not."

Kohli also said that he is greateful he could play 500 matches for India. He said that his hard work and commitment towards the game has brought him here and that he will continue to strive for excellence in the times to come. He also credited his high levels of fitness for being able to appear on the field for such a long length of time.