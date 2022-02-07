India vs WI: Big boost for hosts as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal join India camp; Navdeep Saini returns from Covid isolation ahead of 2nd ODI

Vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal have joined the India camp after missing the first ODI against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, is also back with the team.

On Monday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of Rahul, Mayank, and Saini training at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India began preparation for the second ODI, which will be played on Wednesday (February 9).

"Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Nb9Gmkx98f — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

Rahul missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. Agarwal was not part of the squad for the first ODI as he was still completing his quarantine after being added to the squad last week following Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Earlier, the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer along with four members of the support staff and standby player Saini tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Team India will aim to clinch the three-match series when they take on West Indies in the second ODI as the host won the opening game comfortably by six wickets.