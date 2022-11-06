topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS ZIM

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 42 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Rohit Sharma’s India vs Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 42 preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 42 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Exactly two weeks after India opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan in a thrilling four-wicket victory at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Rohit Sharma-led side will be back at the iconic venue to seal their semifinal berth in the final Group 2 match of Super 12s against a lively Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6).

Though India have a 5-2 edge over Zimbabwe in T20Is with their last face-off happening in 2016, it will be the first time that these two teams will be meeting in a T20 World Cup game. While India have survived scares against Pakistan and Bangladesh, they will be fully aware that Zimbabwe can`t be taken lightly. After all, the Chevrons, as Zimbabwe are called back home, did inflict an upset one-run win over Pakistan at Perth.

Known for going hard at power-play due to embracing ultra-attacking batting approach, India haven’t been able to get a solid opening partnership so far in the tournament. A look at their power-play scores suggests that the side have been suffering from opening blues: 31/3 against Pakistan (MCG), 32/1 against Netherlands (SCG), 33/2 against South Africa (Perth Stadium) and 37/1 against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval. Their highest opening partnership is just 23, which doesn`t do justice to the prowess of Rohit and Rahul.

Though Rohit got a scratchy fifty against Netherlands and Rahul slammed a half-century against Bangladesh to end a string of low scores, India would like for the duo to have a good opening partnership before knockout arrive. Virat Kohli has been explosive with the bat while Suryakumar Yadav has chipped in whenever India needed a move on in their momentum. India would also want for Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to make a sizeable contribution with lower-order power-hitting.

Match Details

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Live Tv

Ind vs ZimT20 World Cup 2022India vs ZimbabweInd vs Zim LiveRohit SharmaCraig Ervine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?