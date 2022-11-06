India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 42 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Exactly two weeks after India opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan in a thrilling four-wicket victory at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Rohit Sharma-led side will be back at the iconic venue to seal their semifinal berth in the final Group 2 match of Super 12s against a lively Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6).

Though India have a 5-2 edge over Zimbabwe in T20Is with their last face-off happening in 2016, it will be the first time that these two teams will be meeting in a T20 World Cup game. While India have survived scares against Pakistan and Bangladesh, they will be fully aware that Zimbabwe can`t be taken lightly. After all, the Chevrons, as Zimbabwe are called back home, did inflict an upset one-run win over Pakistan at Perth.

Known for going hard at power-play due to embracing ultra-attacking batting approach, India haven’t been able to get a solid opening partnership so far in the tournament. A look at their power-play scores suggests that the side have been suffering from opening blues: 31/3 against Pakistan (MCG), 32/1 against Netherlands (SCG), 33/2 against South Africa (Perth Stadium) and 37/1 against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval. Their highest opening partnership is just 23, which doesn`t do justice to the prowess of Rohit and Rahul.

One more win to create history & to book a spot in the Semi-Final!#BelieveInBlue and cheer for skipper @ImRo45's team at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup.

#INDvZIM | Sunday, 1 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/XwkC0hvImW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 5, 2022

Though Rohit got a scratchy fifty against Netherlands and Rahul slammed a half-century against Bangladesh to end a string of low scores, India would like for the duo to have a good opening partnership before knockout arrive. Virat Kohli has been explosive with the bat while Suryakumar Yadav has chipped in whenever India needed a move on in their momentum. India would also want for Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to make a sizeable contribution with lower-order power-hitting.

Match Details

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava