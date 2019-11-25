हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Bangladesh

India were also winning in '70s and '80s: Sunil Gavaskar reminds Virat Kohli

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to seal the two-match Test series 2-0. 

India were also winning in &#039;70s and &#039;80s: Sunil Gavaskar reminds Virat Kohli

Kolkata: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar doesn't seem to be too impressed with current skipper Virat Kohli crediting Sourav Ganguly for starting the process that has now resulted in India asserting themselves on the cricket field and getting inside the minds of the opposition.

"This is a fantastic win but I would like to make a point," said Gavaskar in the post-match show on Star Sports.

"The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then.

"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost like other teams did," Gavaskar said.

After completeing a 2-0 series whitewash against Bangladesh by winning their maiden day-night Test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Kohli said, "It all started with Dada's team and we are just carrying it forward.

"The bowling group is fearless now and they believe in themselves while bowling against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years."

Tags:
India vs BangladeshBCCISourav GangulyVirat KohliSunil Gavaskar
Next
Story

Injured Trent Boult in doubt for 2nd Test against England

Must Watch

PT4M23S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day