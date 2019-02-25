हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Women

India women beat England by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI, lead series 2-0

The Indian chase did not enjoy the best of starts with opener Jemimah Rodrigues dismissed for a duck. 


Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

India women on Friday recorded victory by a margin of seven wickets against England in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Amy Ellen Jones and Tammy Beaumont failed to deliver a tidy opening partnership with the former departing for just 3 runs. 

The visitors kept losing wickets at a steady pace with the side set to be bowled out for a score below 100 at one stage. Natalie Sciver and Lauren Winfield stitched a vital 49-run partnership at this stage ensuring a competitive total on the board for England. However, it all fell apart following the former's dismissal. 

Sciver's untimely dismissal triggered the start of a considerable collapse as England were dismissed for a total of 161 after being poised for a total in excess of 200 at any stage. 

The Indian chase did not enjoy the best of starts with opener Jemimah Rodrigues dismissed for a duck. However, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Raut stitched a 73-run partnership when it mattered the most, setting the stage for a smooth win. 

Skipper Mithali Raj further carried on despite their dismissals, scoring an unbeaten 47 without indulging in any needless risks.

India WomenEnglandHeather KnightAmy Ellen JonesTammy BeaumontNatalie Sciver
