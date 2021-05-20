हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BCCI annual contracts

India women’s team annual contract: Three players in top grade, Shafali Verma biggest gainer

Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav are the three names that have been placed in category A and they will be getting Rs 50 lakhs for this period.

India women's team annual contract: Three players in top grade, Shafali Verma biggest gainer
India women's team (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the annual player contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

Teen sensation Shafali has now been elevated from Grade C to Grade B. The youngster has taken the women's game by storm and as a result, she has been rewarded by the board.

Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have also been elevated from Grade C to Grade B.

Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav are the three names that have been placed in category A and they will be getting Rs 50 lakhs for this period.

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, and Jemimah Rodrigues have been placed in category B and they all will be receiving INR 30 lakhs for this period.

In Grade C, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Richa Ghosh have been placed and they will be getting INR 10 lakhs for this period.

India women's team will next be seen in action against England as both teams will lock horns in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

