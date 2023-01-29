India Women U19 vs England Women U19 ICC Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND-WU19 vs ENG-WU19 Match Online and on TV?

India Women Under 19 (INDW-U19) cricket team will take on England Women Under 19 (ENGW-U19) in the final of the Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday (January 29). India have made their way all the way to the final winning five of their six matches played so far. In the semifinal, New Zealand were stunned by the Women in Blue as India won the contest by 8 wickets. The Kiwis were restricted to 107 runs and India chased their target in 14.2 overs losing only two wickets. On the other hand, England are still unbeaten in the contest and they can surely give India a tough competition in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match:

INDW-U19 vs ENGW-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale

Batters: Liberty Heap, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Sophia Smale, Parshavi Chopra

When will the India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match start?

The India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match will start on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match be played?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 England-WU19 final will be hosted in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time will the India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match begin?

The India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match will begin at 5.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 5 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match?

The India-WU19 vs New Zealand-WU19 Semifinal match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match?

The India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India-WU19 vs England-WU19 final match Predicted 11

India Women U19: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), H Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Arundhati Devi, P Chopra, and S Yadav.

England Women U19: Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Ryana MacDonald-Gay, C Pavely, A Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, E Anderson, and Hannah Baker.