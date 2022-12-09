India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match online and on TV?

The build-up to the series has been far from ideal but the Indian women’s cricket team will be keen to give a tough time to the all-conquering Australia in the five-match T20I series beginning in Navi Mumbai on Friday (December 9). With two months go for the T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side should also exactly know where they stand following the five games.

Head coach Ramesh Powar was suddenly sacked three days before the series opener and former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar is now in charge of the support staff as the designated batting coach. India managed to win the Asia Cup in October though they were guilty of experimenting a tad too much which cost them a league game against Pakistan.

In the recent past, India have managed to compete against the mighty Australia but failed to get over the line. One such case was their last meeting in the Commonwealth Games final in August when India threw it away after a blinder from Harmanpreet in the run chase. The batting has a settled look with star batter Smriti Mandhana expected to score the bulk of the runs. Her opening partner Shafali Verma, who will lead in the U-19 World Cup next month, will be put under pressure by the Australian pacers considering her weakness against the short ball.

Jemimah Rodrigues has shown good form ever since returning to the national side while skipper Harmanpreet too has regained consistency. Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia have made a comeback after their prolific run in the Challenger Trophy.

