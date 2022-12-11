India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match online and on TV?

Indian women's cricket team will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Australia in the 2nd T20I at Mumbai on Sunda evening (December 11). Alyssa Healy will be leading the Australian team and she would want her team to continue with the momentum. The World Champions inflicted a massive 9-wicket win over hosts, producing almost the perfect all-round game. India, on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that they are playing aggressive cricket with the bat. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, in first T20I, did not only steady the innings but scored at a good pace to take the total to 172/5 in 20 overs.

It is the bowling which was way below par in the 1st T20I. The likes of Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya and Radha Yadav will need to step up in the second match to beat the Aussies. If they produce the similar performance as 1st T20I then we might see a repeat of the result.

The Indian fans will be hoping that senior pros Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana too show their class in the series. Mandhana had struck 28 runs in the first T20I but could not convert the good start into a big score. Harman too will be itching to smash some boundaries and continue playing the aggressive brand of cricket.

Thank you DY Patil Stadium for kicking off the T20I series between India women & Australia women in style _ _



Thanks to the 25,000+ fans who made it to the stands to support our women in blue _ _



See you all for another blockbuster day on Sunday __ #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fSJrt1Iwoo December 9, 2022

Here are the details of live streaming of 2nd T20I match between India women and Australia women:

When will the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women be held?

The 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.