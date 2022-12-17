India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I in India on TV and Online?

At Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, the Australian women's squad will square off against the Indian ladies. After losing their last game to the Australians, Harmanpreet Kaur and company are down in the five-match T20I series. As a result of Beth Mooney's thrilling effort, the Indian side suffered a discouraging nine-wicket loss. In a thrilling second T20 match, India outpowered the Australian women with amazing tenacity. Smriti Mandhana's heroics helped them win the match when it entered a super over. In the third T20, Ellyse Perry excelled with both the bat and the ball, assisting Australia in winning by 21 runs. To maintain their chances of winning this series, the Indian team would need to pull off another outstanding triumph.

All smiles as it's Match Day! __



_ ENTRY FREE for Girls/Women for all #INDvAUS T20Is at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI



_ Nominal Charge for Boys/Men for 4th & 5th T20I - booking via https://t.co/NTJAhUOZXL #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/pDFN4yj2Ll — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 17, 2022

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match be played?

The game will be played on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

What time will India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match Dream11

Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match Full Squad

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.