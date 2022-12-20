India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I match online and on TV?

Having stretched the mighty Australia in every game of the series, India Women cricket team will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the fifth and final women’s T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 20). India have pushed Australia to the limit but, barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball.

The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians. Australia’s top-order did the job in the first two games but India managed to get rid of them cheaply in the next couple of matches only for the Ellyse Perry-led middle order to take the game away from them.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the Australia series has served India well in their preparations for the ICC event. The reigning champions have exposed the areas that India must improve on, whether it is the high dot ball ratio, their fielding or the lack of firepower in the bowling department.

ICYMI: A win over India on the weekend saw our incredible @AusWomenCricket team secure yet another series victory, with one game still to play __ pic.twitter.com/NLkVdKr3iH — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 19, 2022

Shafali Verma, who will lead India in the inaugural U-19 World Cup next month, needs to complement her explosive game with strike rotation. Jemimah Rodrigues once again finds herself in a situation where she would be playing to save her place in the XI after four failures. India have found a much-needed finisher in the young Richa Ghosh but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could do with more support in the middle order.

Here’s everything you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be played on December 202, Friday.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match begin?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt