India women vs Australia women Pink-ball Test: Mithali Raj’s girls bat first, debut for Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh

Mithali Raj’s Indian team were sent into bat first in their first-ever Pink-ball Test against Australia women’s cricket team at Carrara on Thursday (September 30). Aussie skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl first on a greenish-looking pitch.

“We are going to bowl. The wicket looks fresh. We are really excited. We have four debutants,” Lanning said at the toss.

Australia have gone in with four debutants – Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham. Stella was handed over her cap from Australian paceman Mitchell Starc.

Meanwhile, Mithali’s side also has two debutant in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh. Yastika was impressive in the ODI series in the lead up to this Test match and is expected to bolster the Indian batting with Harmanpreet Kaur missing out due to injury.

“We would have bowled first as well. Meghna and Yastika are making their debuts,” Mithali said at the toss.

Hello from Carrara Toss News Australia have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the pink-ball Test. #AUSvIND Follow the match https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/huDkRDzfeM — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 30, 2021

Australia have loaded up with their young quicks in Sutherland, Brown and Campbell and decided not to pick the extra batter to replace Rachael Haynes. Mooney will open as she did in the last day-night Test in 2017. India have picked both Punam Raut and Yastika Bhatia to strengthen the top order.

They have left out all-rounder Sneh Rana who starred in the 3rd ODI and in the Test against England earlier this year. They have instead opted for Rajeshwari Gayakwad as a left-arm orthodox option.

Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell