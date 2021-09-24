हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India women vs Australia women 2021

India women vs Australia women: Smriti Mandhana’s fifty guides visitors to 274 in second ODI

It is the highest total scored against Australia since their 25-match winning streak started in 2018. India were off to a flying start with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma (22) racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs, their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year.

India women vs Australia women: Smriti Mandhana’s fifty guides visitors to 274 in second ODI
India opener Smriti Mandhana en route to scoring 86 against Australia women in the second ODI. (Source: Twitter)

Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274/7 against Australia in the second women’s ODI of the three-match series in Mackay on Friday (September 24). Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat. She shared two crucial partnerships – 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) – to help India set up a good total.

It is the highest total scored against Australia since their 25-match winning streak started in 2018. India were off to a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali (22) racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs, their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year.

But the threatening opening stand was soon broken by spinner Sophie Molineux in the 12th over as she dismissed the latter. A mix up then led to skipper Mithali Raj’s (8) run out followed by Yastika Bhatia’s (3) departure as the hosts made a strong comeback.

Mandhana and Ghosh then steadied the ship, keeping the scoreboard ticking but the opener sliced it straight to point which marked the end of her innings. Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Jhulan Goswami (28 not out) added 53 runs to help India breach the 250-run mark.

Tahlia McGrath (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with Molineux (2/28) picking two wickets. India bowlers, who were pedestrian in the series opener, will need to do a much better job to stop Australia.

Brief Scores: India women 274/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath 3/45, Sophie Molineux 2/28) vs Australia women

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India women vs Australia women 2021Smriti MandhanaRicha Ghosh
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Sara Tendulkar wishes younger brother and MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar on his birthday, see pics

Must Watch

PT19M25S

The Wonder Car: The 'Wonder' car has arrived, drives without a driver