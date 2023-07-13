India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming to whitewash Bangladesh as the two teams are set to face each other today in the third T20I. The final match of the T20I series is scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to claim a victory today to avoid a humiliating whitewash in the T20I series. The visitors kicked off the series in a convincing fashion with a seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I. Skipper Harmanpreet played a fine knock of unbeaten 54 in that game to earn a resounding win for India. Bangladesh exhibited a sensational bowling display in the next encounter to restrict India to a mere total of 95. But Bangladesh batting unit failed miserably as they were bowled out for 87.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was the highest scorer for her side with 38 but her resilient batting proved to be futile. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma claimed three wickets each to clinch an emphatic eight-wicket victory for India.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Details

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur

Date and Time: July 13, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will not be available in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Minnu Mani

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Probable 11

India Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Pooja Vastrakar

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Sathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (C and wk), Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter