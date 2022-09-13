NewsCricket
India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I in India?

Here’s all you need to know about India women vs England Women 2nd T20I match preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

England registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win against India on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. India's vice-captain Smiriti Mandhana expressed her disappointment with the loss, adding that her side were hoping to come back harder for the remainder of the series. "As a team, we didn't play the brand of cricket we have played in the last few months, so definitely we were really disappointed (after the loss in the first T20I), but we just took it as one bad day and we know that we have to come back harder and match the standards we have set for ourselves and our team,' said Mandhana.

Match Details

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13 at 10:30 PM (IST)

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Live Streaming of IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India women and England women will be broadcast live on the DD Sports channel and Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Full Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross

