India Women vs England Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W ICC T20 World Cup Match Online and on TV?

Team India will take on England women's cricket team in their third clash in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 18, Saturday. Both India and England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match convincingly and then made short work of West Indies women in the second match. England, however, sit atop the points table in Group B. They have same numbers of wins as India but their NRR (2.497) is better than India's (0.590). India have a good chance of jumping to the top of the table with a win tonight. The top 2 finishes in each group gives entry into semi-finals. However, teams finishing on top will play the second best team from the other group.

As far as India are concerned, they have done most of the things right. But they know the past two matches were against slightly weaker sides. England are their first big challenge in the tournament. If they beat Heather Knight's strong contingent, they can use the confidence when they possibly meet defending champions Australia later. That is why senior pros like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma must step up in this match. Youngsters like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghose must match fire with fire.

.@Deepti_Sharma06 put on an impressive show with the ball & was #TeamIndia's top performer from the first innings of the #INDvWI #T20WorldCup clash _ _



A summary of her bowling performance _ pic.twitter.com/940Jw3j22k February 15, 2023

India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup: Live Streaming and other details below

When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women begin?

The T20 World Cup match 14 between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) while the toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women on TV?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women live online?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.