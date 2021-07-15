हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India women vs England women

India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana fifty in vain, as hosts cruise to eight-wicket win

India posted 153/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and England chased the target down in 18.4 overs to clinch the rubber. With the series locked at 1-1, it was Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who was at her graceful best during the 51-ball knock which had eight fours and two sixes.

India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana fifty in vain, as hosts cruise to eight-wicket win
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana en route to scoring a fifty against England in the third T20. (Source: Twitter)

Opener Danni Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 89 off only 56 balls to overshadow an elegant 70 by Smriti Mandhana as England claimed an easy eight-wicket victory over India Women in the third T20 International to wrap up the series 2-1 in Chelmsford. Having already lost the three-match WODI series by the same margin, the Indian women under Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have now lost four successive white-ball series with two at home against South Africa.

India posted 153/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and England chased the target down in 18.4 overs to clinch the rubber. With the series locked at 1-1, it was Indian vice-captain Mandhana, who was at her graceful best during the 51-ball knock which had eight fours and two sixes.

She pulled the pacers effortlessly, played some lovely lofted inside out shot off spinners while adding 68 runs with skipper Harmanpreet (36 off 26 balls), who looked in some sort of form.

Young Richa Ghosh smashed four boundaries towards the end in her 13-ball-20 which took the score past the 150-run mark. While India had defended 148 in the previous game, their spinners were taken to task by Wyatt who smashed as many as 12 boundaries and a six.

She got fantastic support from ICC’s No.1 ranked all-rounder Nat Sciver, who chipped in with a 42 off 36 balls after having bowled economically to take 1 for 16 in four overs. However the evening belonged to Wyatt, who simply smashed an out of form Radha Yadav (0/37 in 4 overs) and Poonam Yadav (0/32 in 4 overs).

In fact, Wyatt came out of her crease to counter Poonam’s loopy slow deliveries smashing her all over the park. The chase became a cakewalk in 18.4 overs.

The twin series loss after the South Africa home series defeat has been a big setback for the women’s team which is set to play the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand early next year. They will next be travelling to Australia and the tour also features their maiden day-night Test.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India women vs England womenSmriti Mandhana
Next
Story

India vs England 2021: Two Indian cricketers test COVID-19 positive, one still in isolation

Must Watch

PT4M31S

DNA: A fresh research on Coronavirus-recovered patients