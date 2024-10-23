IND-W Vs NZ-W ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps? Know Squad Details

The Indian women’s team is ready to lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match Women’s ODI series, starting Thursday, October 24. All the matches will be taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a terrible run in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian women’s team will be looking to do well. Richa Gosh is left out from the squad as she is preparing for her board exams.

The New Zealand women’s cricket team on the other hand will look to continue their winning momentum as they lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in the UAE.

India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series Live streaming details

When to watch India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series?

The India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series will begin on Thursday, October 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series start?

All three games of India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series?

The India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series will be aired live on Sports 18.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series?

Fans can livestream stream India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series on the Jio Cinemas app in India.

India women's team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand women's team squad: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (WK), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.