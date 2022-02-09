India women vs New Zealand women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live in India

India women won the toss and opted to bowl on Wednesday (February 9) in the first T20I against New Zealand being played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

In a shocking selection decision, Smriti Mandhana has been left out of the playing XI and there was no reason giving as to why the star opener is not playing the first match of such an important away series.

India will be looking for a winning start in the series in order to prepare well for the upcoming World Cup.

All you need to know about broadcast and streaming details of 1st IND women vs NZ women T20I:

When and what time will the first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women start?

The first T20I between India women vs New Zealand women begins on February 9 at 5.30 AM IST.

Where will the first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women take place?

The first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women will be held at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Which channel will telecast the first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

Noe channel will broadcast the first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

The first T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women will live stream in Amazon Prime Video app in India.

Playing XI

NZ XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India XI: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Simran Bahadur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav