India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live in India

The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Tuesday.

Nothing worked for India in the first ODI on Saturday with the bowlers allowing the hosts to pile on 275 before the batters, except for captain Mithali Raj, flopped to be all out for 213 and lose the match by 62 runs.

Raj was virtually the lone hand with a well-crafted 59 while rookie Yastika Bhatia made 41.

All the other batters, including vice captain Harmanpreet Kuar (10 off 22 balls), failed to make any significant contribution in the face of a clinical bowling show from New Zealand led by Jesse Kerr (4 for 35).

The Indians' cause was not helped by the absence of senior opener Smriti Mandhana who missed the first ODI due to extended quarantine, along with Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh.

Mandhana and Meghana are not likely to be available for the second ODI either but pacer Renuka could make the team as she is out of her quarantine.

All you need to know about broadcast and streaming details of 2nd IND women vs NZ women ODI:

When and what time will the second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women start?

The second ODI between India women vs New Zealand women begins on February 15 at 3.30 AM IST.

Where will the second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women take place?

The second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women will be held at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Which channel will telecast the second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

No channel will broadcast the second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between India women vs New Zealand women in India?

The second ODI match between India women vs New Zealand women will live stream in Amazon Prime Video app in India.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine(c), Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin(w), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay

With PTI inputs