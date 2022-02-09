IND vs NZ: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lose Only T20I by 18 runs, New Zealand lift trophy

India lose the Only T20I against New Zealand women by 18 runs. Opting to bowl first, Harmanpreet Kaur's side could not make an early impact with the ball, and NZ openers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine got White Ferns to a top start.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma did remove them when the total crossed fifty but thanks to quickfire knocks from Maddy Green (26 off 20 balls), and Lea Tahuhu (27 off 14 balls, New Zealand posted 155/5 on the board.

Chasing the target, Indian fell short by 18 runs. Sabbhineni Meghana was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring 37 off 30 balls.\

"I think we were in the game when we were bowling but the last few overs didn't go in our favour and didn't get any partnerships with the bat as well. Lot to learn from this and hopefully we will get better in the next few games. Playing at the same venue (for ODIs) definietly helps us," said Harmanpreet in the post-match comments.

Lea Tahuhu, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said, "Not surprised to come up the order. Have been doing that in the Super Smash, so we spoke about doing it here as well. They won't let me yet (smiles, getting the tag of all-rounder). I think it's a really good way to start a big couple of months for us. Chuffed to bits to get over the line."