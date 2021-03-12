हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India women vs SA women

India women vs SA women: Mithali Raj becomes 1st Indian batswoman to achieve THIS record

Mithali Raj achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here. 

India women vs SA women: Mithali Raj becomes 1st Indian batswoman to achieve THIS record
Indian captain Mithali Raj completed 10,000 international runs, the first from India to achieve this record. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian captain Mithali Raj has become the first Indian batswoman to cross 10,000 international runs and only the second in history of women's cricket. The leading run-scorer across all formats continues to be Charlotte Edwards from England with 10,273 runs in 309 games. 

Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here. 

“What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03,” the BCCI tweeted. 

But after reaching the milestone, Mithali departed in the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process. 

Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6938 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively. 

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India women vs SA womenMithali RajCharlotte Edwards
Next
Story

India vs England 1st T20: Virat Kohli loses cool over mention of THIS player

Must Watch

PT18M17S

West Bengal Elections: Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram