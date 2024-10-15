India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma delivered some concerning news regarding veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s availability ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking at a media conference before the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Rohit shared updates on Shami's rehabilitation and all but confirmed that the pacer is unlikely to travel with the team to Australia for the five-match Test series.

Shami has been out of action since the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup and has faced multiple setbacks during his recovery process. While there were hopes of his return, his road to recovery has been riddled with challenges. Rohit, when asked about the fast bowler’s status, explained that Shami is still undergoing rehabilitation and is far from match-ready.

Don't Want To Take "Undercooked" Shami: Rohit Sharma

During the media interaction, Rohit expressed his concerns over Shami’s lack of recent game time, stating that the bowler is "undercooked" and has not played competitive cricket in a long time. "To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had a setback and had swelling in his knees, which delayed his recovery. He’s at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) with the doctors and physios. We don’t want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia," Rohit said.

The Indian captain reiterated the importance of having fully fit players for the demanding Border-Gavaskar series. "It is quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much of cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best. That is not ideal for us, and we want him to be 100% fit before he returns to international cricket," he added.

Shami's Recent Injury Issues

Shami’s injury troubles began after the 2023 ODI World Cup, with recurring issues related to swelling in his knees. He has been working with the NCA medical staff but encountered setbacks during his rehabilitation. Rohit confirmed that Shami had to restart his recovery process from scratch after his knee injury flared up again.

The pacer is currently undergoing intense rehabilitation at the NCA, with a plan laid out by the medical team to bring him back to full fitness. According to Rohit, Shami is expected to play a few internal matches before being considered for international selection. "The physios, trainers, and doctors have set a roadmap for him. He’s supposed to play a couple of practice games before he returns to international cricket," Rohit said.

Shami’s Response To Rumors

Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t… pic.twitter.com/0OgL1K2iKS — (@MdShami11) October 2, 2024

Reports earlier circulated that Shami had been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series altogether. However, the pacer took to social media to refute these claims. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shami expressed his frustration with the rumors and clarified that no official decision had been made regarding his participation in the series.

"Why these types of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor I have mentioned that I am out of the Border-Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources," Shami wrote.

Despite Shami’s optimism, Rohit’s comments suggest that the fast bowler’s chances of playing in the upcoming series remain slim. However, the Indian captain did not entirely rule out his inclusion, stating that the team is "keeping fingers crossed" and hopeful for a positive outcome.

Border-Gavaskar Series Set To Begin In November

As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, all eyes will be on Shami’s recovery process. The pacer’s fitness will be crucial for India’s prospects in Australia, but the team management is clearly prioritizing long-term health over rushing him back. Shami’s return to full fitness will not only be vital for the Test series but also for India's future assignments in 2024.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Shami can make a miraculous recovery in time for the high-octane Test series Down Under.