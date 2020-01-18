Indian cricket has lost a real champion, says Sunil Gavaskar on Bapu Nadkarni's demise

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has paid tribute to former all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni, who breathed his last at the age of 86 on Friday.

Nadkarni, who built an extraordinary career with his parsimonious left-arm spin, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related illness.

In an orbitary published by the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website, Gavaskar recalled Nadkarni's proactive role as an assistant manager on a number of India's tours.

"He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was chhoddo math [don’t let go]. He was a gritty cricketer, despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there, as he believed in chhoddo math," Gavaskar said.

Lauding the late all-rounder's attitude and cricketing acumen, Gavaskar further admitted that the Indian cricket has lost a 'real' champion with the demise of Nadkarni.

"Every time he was on a tour, he was very very helpful in terms of strategy. At lunch time or tea time, he would say try this if you were a fielding captain. He would say, bring this bowler, or ask this bowler to bowl around the wicket. He was fantastic. Indian cricket has lost a real champion," he added.

Besides Gavaskar, many former and current Indian cricketers also condoled the demise of former Test all-rounder. Let us take a look at some of the tributes.



Harsha Bhogle: "Oh, just got the sad news of Bapuji's passing. Another pillar of Mumbai and Indian cricket. And like so many of his era, a lovely kind man, someone I had the privilege of knowing. #BapuNadkarni"

Ajinkya Rahane: "Sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace Sir."

Ravi Shastri: "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends of Bapu Nadkarni ji. One of our finest and my first team manager. RIP Sir. Om Shanti"

VVS Laxman: Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bapu Nadkarni Sir. May his Soul RIP.

Ashwin Ravichandran: "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of one of India's finest all-rounders Bapu Nadkarni Sir. His record of 21 successive maiden overs in a test match still stands. #BapuNadkarni"

Anil Kumble: "Sad to hear about Bapu Nadkarni’s demise. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Mohammad Kaif: "32-27-5-0 with 21 consecutive maidens. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the wonderful Bapu Nadkarni ji on his passing away."

Nadkarni appeared in a total of 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968, amassing 1,414 runs and bagging 88 wickets. Interestingly, his debut and final Tests were both against New Zealand.

The former all-rounder's one of the most memorable moments came when he bowled 21 successive maidens against England in Chennai in 1964. Nadkarni finished the innings with a total of 27 maidens.

Besides international cricket, Nadkarni had also featured in 191 first-class matches and notched up 8,880 runs in it and took 500 wickets. The left-arm batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler's economy rate across his first-class career was 1.64.