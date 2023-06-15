Indian Cricket Teams Seek New Title Sponsor, BCCI Invites Tenders

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently released a tender for interested parties to become the title sponsors of the Indian cricket teams, including the men's, women's, and age group teams. Following the conclusion of their previous contract with ed-tech company BYJU'S, the Indian cricket teams are currently without a title sponsor.

The board has invited bids from reputable entities to acquire the National Team Lead Sponsor rights. In a statement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated, "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights."

Interested parties need to purchase the bid document, available for a non-refundable fee of Rs. 5 lakhs with the deadline for buying set at June 26.

As per the release, purchasing the bid document does not guarantee eligibility to bid. Interested parties have to fulfill the eligibility criteria outlined in the bid document, along with other terms and conditions specified therein. BCCI has also provided separate payment details for Indian and overseas entities.

While entities fulfilling the financial criteria may be interested in applying, it's crucial to highlight that certain brand categories are prohibited from submitting bids. BCCI has released a list of banned brand categories for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship.

Annexure B of the bid document includes the following banned brand categories:

(A) Athleisure and sportswear manufacturer

(B) Alcohol products

(C) Betting

(D) Cryptocurrency

(E) Real money gaming (except fantasy sports gaming)

(F) Tobacco

(G) Categories likely to offend public morals, such as pornography

As per ICC regulations, teams are prohibited from displaying the title sponsor on their chests — the placement should be either on the right or left arm. So, the lack of sponsor was not visible in the recently concluded WTC final. For instance, the Australian cricket team showcased the logo of their kit manufacturer, Asics, on the right arm, while the logo of their title sponsor, Qantas Airlines, appeared on the left arm. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team solely displayed Adidas, their kit sponsor.

The Indian men’s team’s next assignment will be the tour of West Indies. So, BCCI would ideally want a title sponsor this month.