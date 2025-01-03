A third-umpire decision involving Virat Kohli created a huge talking point on the opening day of the fifth and last Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney on Friday. After the end of day's play, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting spoke about Kohli's controversial catch on an eventful first day of the final Test.

Walking out at 17/2, Kohli edged a delivery from Scott Boland towards Steve Smith at second slip, with the star Australia batter extending low to his right.

With the red Kookaburra wedged between his thumb and index finger, Smith went on to scoop the ball in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne - who caught the ball - before Kohli stood his ground.

Reviewing the replays, third umpire Joel Wilson deemed the ball touched the ground in the process of Smith trying to take the catch and thus not satisfying the conditions of a fair catch per MCC Law 33.

The moment drew plenty of discussion in the cricket community, with Ponting not convinced by the not-out decision.

"I was in the back of the (commentary) box as it happened and from what I saw, and what I believe to be the interpretation of the rules, that seemed to be out to me," Ponting said.

"The ball may have touched the ground. It may not have touched the ground, but the fact that his right index finger was still underneath the ball, I thought it was a clear catch," he added.

The 50-year-old admitted that the limited angles available meant those watching could almost believe their own narrative.

"It might be one of those ones that depends which dressing room he's (Kohli) sitting in as well. Every Indian fan and Indian player will say that's not out as it clearly touched the ground, but you could tell by the reaction of the Australians when it happened and even when they saw the replay on the big screen that they were all pretty confident that it was out," said Ponting.

"I'm sure over the course of this Test match we'll talk about it a whole lot more," he added.

Former India skipper Kohli was eventually dismissed early in the middle session of day one after edging another Boland delivery to Beau Webster at third slip.