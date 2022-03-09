हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Indian fans troll England cricket team after 'Only English player in IPL' Jonny Bairstow slams ton vs WI

A fighting unbeaten century from England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow -- his eighth Test ton -- saw England recover from a disastrous start on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies to post 268/6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Wednesday (IST).

Indian fans troll England cricket team after &#039;Only English player in IPL&#039; Jonny Bairstow slams ton vs WI
File image (Source: Twitter)

A fighting unbeaten century from England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow -- his eighth Test ton -- saw England recover from a disastrous start on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies to post 268/6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Wednesday (IST).

Bairstow built big partnerships with first all-rounder Ben Stokes and then Ben Foakes as England bounced back with the bat on the opening day. West Indies seamers Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder all picked up two wickets on the day, with Holder producing amazing control to concede just 15 runs from his 16 overs.

England will resume with Bairstow on 109 not out and Chris Woakes on unbeaten 24.

After Bairstow's gritty knock, Indian cricket fans on Twitter had a field day trolling the England men's cricket team and the English experts. 

Remember, after England were outplayed in Ashes, former England player David Gower was of the opinion that England Test cricketers are more interested than IPL than playing Tests for their country. Several other experts from England agreed with it. 

However, Bairstow is the only Englishc cricketer currently with an IPL contract in the England XI as soon as he hit a hundred, Indian fans started roasting the English team and experts, saying when no other Test specalist scored for England, Bairstow, who played in IPL, did. 

Irfan Pathan too joined the roast. He tweeted: "Jonny Bairstow plays IPL?"

Look at some of the reactions: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketJonny BairstowWest Indies vs England 2022West Indies vs England
Next
Story

Ajinkya Rahane shares video of nostalgic trip to his school and first cricket ground – WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Zelenskyy says NATO a coward