Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's father passes away; cricket fraternity offers condolences

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's father breathed his last on Friday with the player in Australia for the international duty with the national side.

Board of Control or Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and former skipper Sourav Ganguly took to his official Twitter handle and extended deep condolences to Siraj.

"May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character @bcci,"Ganguly wrote.

Siraj's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also took to social media and paid heartfelt prayers and condolences to Siraj and his family over the loss.

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong," the Bangalore franchise wrote.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif also expressed grief on the demise of Siraj's father.

"May Allah give Mohammed Siraj strength to deal with the loss of his father, stay strong, thoughts with you," he tweeted.

Siraj has been named in the 19-member Indian squad for the four-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the 26-year-old Indian fast bowler will not be able to return home for his father's last rites.

Siraj has appeared in three T20Is and just one One-Day International (ODI) for India, but he is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Siraj bagged a total of 11 wickets in nine matches he played for the RCB in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side made it to the playoffs of the cash-rich league, only to see them slumping to defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.