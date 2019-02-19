Indian Premier League 2019: List of Rajasthan Royals fixtures announced so far

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have maintained their emphasis on investing in emerging youngsters as well as the addition of international cricketers capable of making an impact.

The Royals splurged it out yet again on acquiring the services of Indian cricketer Jaydev Unandkat, purchasing him for Rs 8.4 crore. They further invested in quality fast-bowlers like Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas signing them for Rs 2.4 crore and 1.10 crore respectively.

Not only this, they also made a couple of astute signings by acquiring the likes of Manan Vohra and Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner at their base prices of Rs 20 lakh and 50 lakh.

The Royals earlier opted to retain their key players like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and suspended cricketer Steve Smith.

Every franchise will play a minimum of 2 away and home matches according to the schedule for the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Rajasthan Royals during this period of time:

25th Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8PM

29th March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 8PM

31st March - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 8PM

2nd April - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8PM