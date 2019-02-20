Indian Premier League 2019: List of Royal Challengers Bangalore fixtures announced so far

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are amongst the few franchises who have not lifted the trophy even once despite reaching the final in three editions of the tournament.

The Royal Challengers will be looking to go one better this season, having invested in a mix of experienced campaigners as well as domestic stars. While West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was purchased for Rs 4.2 crore, emerging youngsters like Akshdeep Nath and Shivam Dube were signed for Rs 3.6 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had earlier opted to retain Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter- Nile, Virat Kohli.

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday:

23rd March - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 8PM

28th March - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- 8PM

31st March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 4PM

2nd April - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 8PM

5th April - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders- 8PM