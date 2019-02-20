हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League 2019

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures announced so far

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday. 

Image Credits: PTI

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad are considered amongst the most consistent franchises in the history of the tournament. The Hyderabad-based franchise have reached the final in two different editions of the tournament, and even went on to lift the trophy in 2016. 

Not only this, the Sunrisers have also finished in the playoffs on a regular basis ensuring a potent threat to the remaining franchises. The franchise did not invest in a lot of additions during the player auction, signing the likes of Johnny Bairstow for Rs 2.2 crore, Wriddhiman Saha for Rs 1.2 crore and Martin Guptill- Rs 1 crore. 

The Hyderabad-based franchise had earlier opted to retain Deepak Hooda, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Sreevats Goswami. 

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday: 

24th March - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- 4PM

29th March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals- 8PM

31st March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 4PM

4th April - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- 8PM

Indian Premier League 2019Sandeep SharmaSiddharth KaulShakib Al Hasan
