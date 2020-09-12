Indian Premier League 2020: Ajit Agarkar says Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is likely to get ready

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt a harsh blow when it came to the fore that pace spearhead Deepak Chahar had tested positive for coronavirus after landing in the UAE.

While he is now fit to play, MS Dhoni and boys were dealt another blow when Harbhajan Singh decided to skip the tournament for family reasons.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that while CSK already have enough spinners, Chahar`s preparation time could be a worry.

"Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You`ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned."

"They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play," he pointed.

Commenting on Chahar, Agarkar said: "As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him upfront, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive, might have less preparation time."

"But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it`s about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he`s probably going to be ready."

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The opening game will see defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.