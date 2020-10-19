Indian Premier League 2020: BCCI secretary Jay Shah lauds quality of cricket after Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab thriller

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has showered praise towards IPL 2020 after a thrilling day of cricket which saw two games getting tied and three Super Overs being played.

Shah took to Twitter to express his opinions after Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in the first ever second Super Over in IPL history.

KXIP had tied Mumbai Indians total of 176, the game went into the Super Over. KXIP batting first, were restricted to just 5/2 by Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami then matched his compatriot Bumrah’s excellence by limiting Mumbai to 5/1 - thus tying the first Super Over.

In the second Super Over, Kieron Pollard powered Mumbai to 11/1 but in reply, KXIP duo of Gayle and Agarwal came out on top in just 4 balls to finally get the crucial victory.

While this was the second game of the day, the first game between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders was no ordinary affair. SunRisers’ had tied KKR’s total of 163 and the match had gone into the Super Over.

KKR’s Lockie Ferguson then bowled a fantastic Super Over, giving away just two runs and picking-up two wickets to wrap up the SRH innings in just four balls. KKR had no problems in chasing the paltry total. Ferguson was playing his first game of IPL 2020 and had returned with figures of 4-0-15-3 from the regular overs – deservingly winning the man of the match award.

IPL 2020 has already seen some edge of the seat action with four games going into the Super Over. Apart from that, the tournament has also seen some nail biting finishes which fully showcase the competitiveness amongst the star-studded teams – further justifying IPL’s status as the best T20 league in the world.