हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Ben Stokes hopes ton brought some happiness amidst ‘tough conditions at home’

Stokes returned to competitive cricket after two months away where he missed England's entire home series against Australia. Stokes was, apparently, tending to his ailing father in New Zealand.

Indian Premier League 2020: Ben Stokes hopes ton brought some happiness amidst ‘tough conditions at home’
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Rajasthan Royals’ star all-rounder Ben Stokes has wished that his match-winning ton brought some happiness to his home where the conditions “are a bit tough.” Stokes scored a majestic 107* which powered Rajasthan to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 25) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Stokes had made his comeback to competitive cricket after two months away from the game. He had opted out of England’s home series against Pakistan, midway, for personal reasons. Stokes, 29, then missed the entire series at home against Australia. While the official reason was not revealed, Stokes was apparently tending to his ailing father in New Zealand.

“It’s been an emotional time for you, as you raised your bat on this landmark tonight, what ran through your mind ?” Ian Bishop had asked Stokes at the post-match presentation.

“Yeah, things are a bit difficult at the moment but I will take a bit of solace that back home where the things are a bit tough, hopefully this (innings) has given then some happiness,” answered Stokes.

Chasing a target of 196, Stokes (107* off 60 balls) opened the innings with Robin Uthappa. Even though Uthappa and then skipper Steve Smith were dismissed early, Stokes played the role of the sheet anchor and joined forces with Sanju Samson (54* off 31 balls). The duo engaged in a mammoth 152-run stand for the third wicket and steered their side to an emphatic 8-wicket victory in the end.

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan Royals did well to restrict them up until the middle overs but Hardik Pandya (60 off 21 balls; 6x7, 4x2) single-handedly took them to a solid 195/5, launching a frenzy of fireworks at the death. But, ultimately, Pandya’s power-hitting went in vain as Mumbai lost their fourth match of the season.

Rajasthan Royals now need just two wins from two matches to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Tags:
IPL 2020Ben stokesrajasthan royalsIPL 13Indian Premier Leaguelatest IPL newsIPL in UAE
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle's fifties propel Kings XI Punjab to 8-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M18S

IPL Masala Unlock : Listen IPL Masala Unlock Analysis by Raunac on CSK Vs RCB