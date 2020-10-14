Indian Premier League 2020: Boosted by Ben Stokes’ return, recharged Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals later today (October 14) at the Dubai International Stadium in match number 30 of IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals were finally able to get their campaign back on track with a crucial victory against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Rajasthan had lost four games on the trot but Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured their side bounced back in style, rescuing two points from the jaws of defeat.

Rajasthan have been boosted by the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes and perhaps that boost rubbed off on the players in the last game. Although, Stokes himself didn’t do much in their last outing – the side will still draw a lot of confidence by winning in such thrilling fashion.

With the win Rajasthan Royals put a full-stop to their string of disappointing losses

Rahul Tewatia and youngster Riyan Parag’s 85-run partnership won the game for Rajasthan who had looked down and out at one stage.

The duo took to the crease with the score reading 78/5 in 12 overs and grasped the victory for Rajasthan from the jaws of defeat. The two first steadied the ship for their side and took the game deep. They then threw the kitchen sink at it in the final three overs to win the game in a nail-biting finish.

It was Tewatia who came up with the clutch shots. He hit three consecutive fours of Rashid Khan's 18th over - who was bowling magnificently on the day and had already picked-up two wickets.

The form of star players like skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson still remains a cause for concern. The duo had started off the tournament in emphatic fashion – both scoring brilliant half-centuries in their side’s opening two games but have waned away since then.

Rajasthan, has thus struggled with the bat – with runs desperately needed from the two senior players. While Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold so far, they would draw some satisfaction with the form of ‘miracle man’ Rahul Tewatia

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a very different tale. They have been in rampant form in this year’s edition and are now being considered as one of the front runners to take the crown.

They had been on the top of the IPL table right from the onset with just one loss against them. But, in their last game against Mumbai Indians, they got a reality check. They were outplayed by the four-time champions in all departments of the game – losing the game by 5 wickets.

They desperately missed the flair of Rishabh Pant in the middle – the flamboyant keeper-batsman being ruled-out with a hamstring injury.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will brush aside the loss as a minor blip in their armoury and look to book their place for the IPL play-off’s. They have been fantastic with the bat- Iyer leading from the front with some terrific knocks while in the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada is a name to be reckoned with and currently has the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.

It all promises to be a thrilling contest in Dubai.