Indian Premier League 2020: Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to reach 1000 sixes in T20's

In the IPL 2020 game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Friday (October 31), West Indian superstar Chris Gayle added another feather in his decorated hat when he became the first player in cricket history to reach an astonishing 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Gayle reached the mark during his thrilling knock of 99 (off 63 balls) which was studded with 6 fours and 8 towering sixes. The colossal Jamaican was unfortunate to miss out on a well deserved century, getting bowled by Jofra Archer as he tried to make room for himself. He had just hit the previous delivery for six and looked set for his record extending 7th IPL century.

What is even more astounding is the fact that how ahead Gayle is from the rest of the field. Kieron Pollard is next on the list with 690 sixes while former Kiwi great Brendon Mccullum is at the third spot with 485.

The ’Universe Boss’ Gayle’s heroics had powered Kings XI to a handsome total of 185/4 with skipper KL Rahul (46 off 41 balls) giving him good company. The thrilling knock, however, went in vain as Rajasthan’s all-round performance powered them to a comfortable 7-wicket win.

Several prominent names of the cricket world took to Twitter and paid their tributes to the West Indian who is widely considered as the greatest ever T20 cricketer:

T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle . Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2020

One thousand sixes! The greatest. @henrygayle. The fire still burns bright. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2020

Gayle’s inclusion into the Kings XI squad has seen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for the franchise with 5 consecutive wins to their name before the loss against Rajasthan. Kings XI were dwindling at the bottom of the table before Gayle’s seismic presence took over.

He has already hit 23 sixes in the competition and is fourth in the list now with less than half games played as compared to other players on the chart.

The 41-year-old is defying his age this season and in 6 games, he has scored 276 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 144.50 with three half-centuries.