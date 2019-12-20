Indian Premier League 2020: Full list of Kings XI Punjab players

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has returned to the King XI Punjab after being roped in by the franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament.

The 31-year-old, who last year opted out of the IPL, recently took a break from the game due to mental health issues.



West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was bought by the Punjab-based franchise for Rs 8.50 crore. His base price was just Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, England pacer Chris Jordan and Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were also signed by Kings XI for Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

Kings XI Punjab also shelled out Rs 50 lakh each on Indian cricketer Deepak Hooda and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham. The franchise spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore on nine players they purchased at this year's auction. The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12.

Here is the complete list of Kings XI Punjab squad:

Retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Traided in: K Gowtham, J Suchith

New Players: Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh)