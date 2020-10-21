Indian Premier League 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders seeking vengeance against Royal Challengers Bangalore for handing them heaviest defeat of season

Boosted by the heroics of Lockie Ferguson, a recharged Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (October 21) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Lockie Ferguson was the hero for Kolkata, as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller on Sunday (October 18). Ferguson, playing just his first game of IPL 2020, bowled a magnificent spell, returning figures of 4-0-15-3 from the regular overs. He picked-up the crucial wickets of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg to turn the tides in his side’s favor.

If that was not enough, he single-handedly won the game for KKR after SRH had levelled their total of 163. He finished the SRH innings in just three ball, picking-up two wickets and giving away as many runs. Chasing just 3 runs to win, KKR finally wrapped up the victory.

KKR were left to wonder as to why Ferguson was not played right from the onset. After all, the Kiwi pacer was amongst the brightest sparks for them in the last edition. Also, he was not injured and was just sitting around the bench all this while.

They would however draw some sympathy from the fact that they are still in the reckoning and it’s not too late book their place in the playoffs. They currently sit at the fourth position in the points table with 5 wins and 4 losses from their nine games.

These two sides have already met once this season – hardly ten days back. On that day, RCB thrashed KKR, brushing them aside by a huge 82-run margin. AB de Villiers was the man of the match that day for his brisk knock of 73 (from 33 balls).

However, a lot has happened since then in the KKR camp. Following this thrashing, it was announced that Dinesh Karthik had handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan and then Lockie Ferguson also happened.

RCB on the other hand are looking like real contenders this season. The fact that almost all of their players have performed brilliantly on one occasion or the other bodes well for them. While skipper Kohli has blown hot and cold so far, AB de Villiers has taken the stage in his absence. His 55 off just 22 balls had rescued a late victory for RCB from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

We expect KKR to come out all guns blazing in this one with a befitting reply to RCB for handing them their biggest loss of the season.