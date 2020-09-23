Lucky fan takes home special gift from MS Dhoni - Watch!

In Tuesday’s ( September 22) match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, a lucky fan got hold of a special memoir which he can look down upon as a pleasant memory for years to come.

With CSK needing 38-runs off the final over and their defeat already being a foregone conclusion, Dhoni started flexing his arms against Tom Curran who was bowling the final over. The CSK skipper hit three consecutive sixes off Curran.

The second six was the biggest one of the lot and the ball went straight outside the ground, in what looked like the parking lot. A lucky guy standing there graciously picked-up the ball and went on his way. Watch here:

He's one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Chasing Rajasthan Royals mammoth total of 216, Chennai Super Kings could only manage to reach 200/6 and were well beaten in the end by 16 runs. CSK fans, though, will be happy that their side came close thanks to a magnificent 72 off 37 balls from Faf du Plessis and the final blitz from Dhoni.

Dhoni’s three sixes caught the eye of the fans as CSK’s ‘Thala’ is coming back to cricket after more than an year away from the game. Watch his three towering sixes here:

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over. No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Dhoni, before IPL 2020, last played professional cricket in June 2019 in India’s World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. He had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.