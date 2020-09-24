Indian Premier League 2020 Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to continue momentum, Kings XI Punjab eye first win

Having kickstarted their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on a winning note against SunRisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their momentum when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the cash-rich league at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Debutant Devdutta Padikkal (56) and AB de Villiers (51) smashed a half-century each before Yuzvendra Chahal (three for 18) and Shivam Dube (two for 15) shone with the ball to help the Bangalore-based franchise beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the opener.

The Kohli-led side, who are vying for their maiden trophy at the IPL 2020, will now look to replicate a similar kind of performance in the tie against Kings XI Punjab and make it two wins in a trot.

Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals after the match between the two sides ended in a tie.

The KL Rahul-led team will now head into the clash against the Bangalore-based franchise hoping to seal their first win of the campaign.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other in a total of 24 matches and the two teams are standing at level with 12 wins each.

However, the Bangalore-based franchise has dominated the recent head-to-head, having won four out of their previous five matches against Punjab.

The two squads are as follows:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe , Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad , Isuru Udana.

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.