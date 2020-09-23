हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Jason Holder

The 28-year old Marsh had twisted his right ankle during his first over against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Jason Holder
Photo: Twitter/@SunRisers

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) announced that the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season after his injury during the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for Dream11 IPL 2020," said SRH.

The 28-year old Marsh had twisted his right ankle during his first over and went back to the dugout after bowling just four deliveries. Although, he decided to come to bat as his side was struggling to chase RCB's target of 164 runs, but the Aussie couldn't disturb the scoreboard and was dismissed on the very first ball he faced.
 

Marsh's side that was easing towards the win and was 120-2 at one stage, lost the match after getting all-out at 153. 

The West Indian skipper and all-rounder Jason Holder has been called in as a replacement, who most probably won't be available for SRH's next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tags:
IPL 2020Mitchell MarshSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020, Match 5, Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine open Kolkata Knight Riders innings against Mumbai Indians

  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M57S

COVID-19: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 7 states