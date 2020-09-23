Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Jason Holder

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) announced that the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season after his injury during the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for Dream11 IPL 2020," said SRH.

Official Statement Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

The 28-year old Marsh had twisted his right ankle during his first over and went back to the dugout after bowling just four deliveries. Although, he decided to come to bat as his side was struggling to chase RCB's target of 164 runs, but the Aussie couldn't disturb the scoreboard and was dismissed on the very first ball he faced.



Marsh's side that was easing towards the win and was 120-2 at one stage, lost the match after getting all-out at 153.

The West Indian skipper and all-rounder Jason Holder has been called in as a replacement, who most probably won't be available for SRH's next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26 due to COVID-19 protocols.