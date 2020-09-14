IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult says adapting to scorching heat poses biggest challenge

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult has voiced his opinion about playing in the hot and arid conditions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The New Zealand pacer said that adjusting to the scorching heat poses the biggest challenge for him and emphasised on the vast temperature difference between UAE and New Zealand.

In a video posted from the official Twitter handle of the franchise, Boult said: "The biggest challenge so far has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the desert. I come from a small country of New Zealand which is currently at seven or eight degrees in the middle of the winter."

The Black Caps left-armer further said that when he was a member of the other franchises, facing Mumbai Indians always posed a big challenge and that it feels good to be on the other side of it now. Boult has become a seasoned campaigner over the year and was traded to Mumbai Indians by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020.

Boult has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL and will now don the blue colours of Mumbai.

"I have played for a couple of other franchises and I am very excited to be part of this Mumbai family. I have played against Mumbai a few times and that intimidation, there`s a big challenge when you come up against this particular side. It is going to be on the other side of it and be a part of such a cool group," he added.

However, the 31-year-old is not worried about the conditions in the UAE as he has prior experience.

"I have played a little bit of cricket here, I am aware that conditions can change quite drastically depending on the time of the year. I am hoping for good wickets really and we if are clear on our plans, we have the arsenal to outperform any opposition," the pacer said.

"I am very excited to be part of this bowling pack, there is a lot of diversity in this group, we have bowlers who have performed right throughout the world," Boult added.

Mumbai Indians will certainly rely on the experience of Boult who will partner Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of their talisman Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan veteran had opted out of IPL 2020 for personal reasons. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Dhawal Kulkarni and James Pattinson form the rest of Mumbai’s pace battery.

In 33 IPL matches, Boult has picked-up 38 wickets at an economy rate of 8.78.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener on September 19 in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.