Indian Premier League 2020: Opening match between Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians breaks viewership records

The much anticipated IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday (September 19) created history as it recorded the highest ever opening day viewership for any sports league in any country when 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the historic feat from his official handle. He wrote:

"Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this."

Although it’s a special achievement for the IPL organisers, several people and fans had already predicted that such a feat was on the cards. Cricket lovers in India have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite stars back in action. Although cricket returned to England first and they witnessed a full summer of cricket with tours from West Indies, Pakistan and Australia – Indian fans didn’t get to witness their own players in action.

Their was also a lot of anticipation for the return of MS Dhoni to the cricket field. The legendary cricketer was last seen in action in India’s 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. Fans couldn’t hold their excitement as Dhoni led CSK to a five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians. He also etched his name in the record books by becoming the first IPL captain to win 100 matches. The wicketkeeper-batsman had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th.