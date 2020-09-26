Indian Premier League 2020: Prithvi Shaw dismissed caught behind but no one notices

In the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday ( September 25), a very peculiar incident took place. Prithvi Shaw, awarded the man of the match award for his match-winning innings was actually dismissed for 0 but no one noticed his dismissal.

On just the second delivery of the match, Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was beaten on an outswinger from CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and skipper MS Dhoni collected the ball behind the stumps. Everything was going well until the replay of the delivery surfaced.

The snickometer suggested that the ball had drawn an inside edge from the bat of Prithvi Shaw (then batting on 0) and Dhoni had completed the caught behind but not a single person on the field appealed about the incident and even the batsman, Shaw, didn’t seem to notice.

The incident is now going viral on social media with several users talking about the incident:

MS Dhoni's DreamXI captain for tonight looks like Prithvi Shaw. pic.twitter.com/rgjet6uNlt — Riya (@reaadubey) September 25, 2020

If Dhoni review system would have work today against #PrithviShaw scenario would have been different. At least appeal tari kara.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/9mrFUCWD17

Shaw would go on to make a commendable 64 (off 43 balls; 4x9, 6x1) – taking his side to a handsome total of 175/3 from their allotted 20 overs. Chasing a gettable 175, CSK – full of seasoned campaigners, folded up for a paltry 131/7 and lost the match by 44-runs.

Shaw, 20, was also handed the man of the match award for his game changing knock. But, the question of the hour is what if the youngster was dismissed without opening his account- that would certainly have put CSK in the driver’s seat and changed the dynamics of the game completely.

The incident also calls into question the umpiring system and whether the third umpire should intervene in such a scenario and inform the on-field umpires about that situation.