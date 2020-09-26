Indian Premier League 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Team Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Head-to-Head, TV timings

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will battle it out in the ninth match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Rajasthan-based franchise kicked off their campaign at the cash-rich league with a comfortable 16-run win over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie.

However, KL Rahul's team rebounded strongly in their second league match of the 2020 IPL to clinch a crushing 97-run triumph over the Rajasthan Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Going into the upcoming match, both sides will now look to make it two wins on the trot.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Rajasthan Royals hold a slight advantage over Kings XI Punjab heading into the upcoming match between the two sides.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 19 matches, with the Steve Smith-led side winning 10 of them and Kings XI Punjab emerging victorious on nine occasions.

However, the Punjab-based franchise had defeated Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs in the last encounter between the two sides in Mohali.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Probable Playings XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

The two squads are as follows:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.