Indian Premier League 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin suffers shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals’ victory over Kings XI Punjab, Watch!

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a horrific left-shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals thrilling super over victory over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 20).

Ashwin sustained the injury on the final ball off his first over, when he tried to save a single being taken by Kings XI batsman Glenn Maxwell. The mishap can be seen in this video:

R Ashwin injures his shoulder. Diving on his right, R Ashwin injured his left shoulder and left the field immediately. That would have hurt. https://t.co/8fzLyZnDge #Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020

The veteran spinner dived and fell at an awkward angle, looking in considerable pain following that. Clutching his left-shoulder, Ashwin left the field immediately and didn’t return to the field to complete his quota of overs.

Ashwin’s injury will come as a huge blow to Delhi Capitals’ fortunes this season with a short glimpse of his absence being evident in the match itself. Ashwin, playing against his former side, turned the match around when he dismissed Karun Nair and Nichola Pooran in the same over.

After the wily spinner went was off the field, other bowlers had to cover for him. The inexperience of the other bowlers allowed Mayank Agarwal to mount a comeback into the game. Agarwal scored a brilliant 89 (off 60 balls) but with the scores levelled and Kings XI needing just one run off three balls, he failed to take his side over the final hurdle and the match moved into the super over.

It remains to be seen whether the seasoned Ashwin can return to the fold for Delhi Capitals’ next game against Chennai Super Kings on September 25.