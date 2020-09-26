Indian Premier League 2020: Rohan Gavaskar replies to controversy over father’s comment on Anushka Sharma

Rohan Gavaskar, son of batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, has jumped to his father’s support after widespread controversy over a remark that the latter made on actress Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli’s wife) while doing commentary in the ongoing IPL 2020.

During Royals Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) huge 97-run loss to Kings XI Punjab, Sunil Gavaskar while doing commentary had said “Lockdown tha to inhone sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai.” Gavaskar, 71, remarked after Kohli’s dismal day with the bat where he was dismissed for just 1 off 5 balls.

Now, his son, Rohan Gavaskar has taken to Twitter and posted a cryptic message, which reads “I love cholocate. Read it again. This is how you fail your exams.”

As it can be noticed from the tweet, the word chocolate has been wrongly written as “cholocate.” This seems to be in reference to his father’s remarks which were misquoted and wrongly propagated on social media, after which the controversy erupted.

Sunil Gavaskar had made the remark with reference to a video that had surfaced a few months where Virat Kohli was seen batting against Anushka Sharma, who was bowling.

Gavaskar was reportedly misquoted and his comments went viral, drawing widespread criticism. Several sections berated him for such sexist comments, asking for his immediate removal from the commentators box.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and in a long post, she called Gavaskar’s comments “Distasteful”. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is yet to make a comment about the controversy.

Sunil Gavaskar himself has since cleared the air about the issue and said that he never made a sexist remark and that he was merely saying that in reference to the video which has surfaced.