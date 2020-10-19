Indian Premier League 2020: Rohit Sharma unwell after Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab thriller, says Kieron Pollard

In what may come as a huge blow to Mumbai Indians fraternity, skipper Rohit Sharma has been feeling unwell after the nail-biter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (October 18). Mumbai had lost to Kings XI in the first ever second Super Over of IPL history.

While the full details of Rohit’s illness or potential injury is yet to be out, Kieron Pollard created quite a storm when he came to talk instead of the skipper for the post-match presentation.

When asked about the skipper’s whereabouts, Pollard said: “I was told that he’s (Rohit) not feeling well, that’s why I’m here to chat with you guys. We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter.”

Rohit Sharma had batted in the first Super Over of the game and looked fine at the crease. Fans were thus, left to wonder as to what happened to the swashbuckling opener in a short span of time

The match between Mumbai and Kings XI will surely go down as arguably the greatest game ever in the T20 format. The match was an absolute cracker right from the get-go with some heroic performances from both sides.

After KXIP had tied Mumbai Indians total of 176, the game went into the Super Over. KXIP batting first, were restricted to just 5/2 by Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami then matched his compatriot Bumrah’s excellence by limiting Mumbai to 5/1 - thus tying the first Super Over.

In the second Super Over, Kieron Pollard powered Mumbai to 11/1 but in reply, KXIP duo of Gayle and Agarwal came out on top in just 4 balls to finally get the crucial victory.